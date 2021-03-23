Seahawks sign former 49ers DE Kerry Hyder to 3-year, $17.5 million contract

article

The Seattle Seahawks have signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder, according to Sports Illustrated and ESPN reporters.

Hyder signed a 3-year, $17.5 million contract with the Seahawks, according to Nick Wagoner, an ESPN NFL reporter with a focus on the San Francisco 49ers, citing Hyder's representative.

Hyder signed with the 49ers last year as a free agent. He had a career year in 2020, which earned him a spot on PFT’s top 100 free agents, coming in at No. 97 on the list.

His signing leaves only 20 players on the top 100 unsigned, according to Sports Illustrated.

Hyder started 14 of 16 games played in 2020, seeing action on a career-high 721 defensive snaps. He totaled 49 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss.

