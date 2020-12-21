Franchise-record 7 Seahawks players selected for 2021 Pro Bowl honors

article

The Seattle Seahawks had a franchise-record seven players selected for the 2021 Pro Bowl squad, led by quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The NFL announced the selections on Monday, which also include Seattle's SS Jamal Adams, special teamer Nick Bellore, FS Quandre Diggs, WR DK Metcalf and LS Tyler Ott.

This is the largest group of players the Seahawks have sent to the Pro Bowl since 2017.

RELATED: Seattle Seahawks clinch playoff berth, defeating Washington Football Team 20-15

Wilson is a Pro Bowler for the eighth time in his nine-year career, according to the Seahawks.

Advertisement

He's the winningest quarterback through nine seasons with 96 wins. Wilson is also the only quarterback with a winning record in each of his first nine seasons.

The Pro Bowl will not be played this season because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but players were still selected to receive honors.

Packers, Seahawks, Ravens, Chiefs each have 7 Pro Bowlers

Led by their star quarterbacks, the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers each had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl. The Baltimore Ravens also had seven players chosen.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes joins Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson as the AFC quarterbacks. For the NFC, it’s Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

Mahomes and Rodgers are the starters, though there will be no actual game this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Jan. 31, the players will be celebrated during two Pro Bowl-themed shows airing on an ESPN/ABC simulcast, with a virtual Pro Bowl experience within the Madden NFL 21 video game.

Roster selections were determined by votes of players, coaches and fans.

RELATED: Tenth season may not be end for Seahawks LB K.J. Wright

The other Chiefs are DE Frank Clark, OT Eric Fisher, WR Tyreek Hill, DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce, and SS Tyrann Mathieu.

Baltimore has OT Orlando Brown, DT Calais Campbell, LS Morgan Cox, CB Marlon Humphrey, LB Matthew Judon, FB Patrick Ricard, and PK Justin Tucker.

For Green Bay, the other six representatives are WR Davante Adams, CB Jaire Alexander, OT David Bakhtiari, G Elgton Jenkins, RB Aaron Jones, and LB Za’Darius Smith.

Other notable selections include Titans running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher, and highly productive receivers Keenan Allen of the Chargers and Stefon Diggs of the Bills for the AFC’s offense. On defense, linebackers T.J. Watt of Pittsburgh and Darius Leonard of Indianapolis, Miami ball-hawking cornerback Xavien Howard, and Cleveland end Myles Garrett made the squad.

For the NFC, such standouts as Arizona wideout DeAndre Hopkins, Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook, New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara, and Philadelphia center Jason Kelce made it. So did New Orleans DE Cameron Jordan, Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald, San Francisco LB Fred Warner, Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, and Arizona SS Budda Baker.

Washington rookie DE Chase Young made the NFC squad, as did another 2020 first-round draft pick, Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson.

In all, there were 26 first-time Pro Bowlers.

Five teams have no Pro Bowl players: the Jaguars, Jets, Bengals, Cowboys and Panthers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.