Seahawks select Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross with ninth pick in NFL Draft

article

The Seattle Seahawks selected Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross with their first-round pick at No. 9 overall.

Cross, 21, is the third offensive tackle to be selected behind North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu (Carolina Panthers)and Alabama's Evan Neal (New York Giants).

Cross was a two-year starter at left tackle for Mississippi State. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection last year for the Bulldogs.

With Duane Brown and Brandon Shell both still free agents, the Seahawks needed help at tackle. While Jake Curhan appears as possible option at right tackle, the addition of Cross gives the Seahawks a potential long-term answer on the left side.

It's the first time Seattle has made a selection in the top 10 of the draft since 2010, which was Pete Carroll and John Schneider's first year in charge of the team. Just as they did in 2010, the Seahawks used the pick to take an offensive tackle. Seattle selected Oklahoma State tackle Russell Okung with the sixth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS