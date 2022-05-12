Seahawks schedule: Russell Wilson reunion on MNF kicks off 2022 slate

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will be in Seattle for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Seahawks to kick off the 2022 NFL season.

Wilson, the Seahawks' starting quarterback for the last 10 seasons, will immediately make his return trip to Seattle with his new team to begin his Broncos career.

The Seahawks first road game of the year will be in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers in a 1:05 p.m. start on FOX.

The Seahawks are traveling to Munich, Germany for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 13. The game is a Buccaneers home game and will be the second time Seattle has played a regular season game internationally. The Seahawks beat the Oakland Raiders 27-3 at Wembley Stadium in London in 2018. Seattle will get its bye week the following week at they return home.

During the 17-week regular season, FOX 13 will air at least 12 Seahawks games, because FOX is the home television network for the NFC. FOX 13 will also air a full lineup of local Seahawks programming this fall that includes live pre-game and post-game coverage and Blue Friday celebrations on "Good Day Seattle."

2022 Seahawks Schedule:

Date Team Kickoff (PT) TV Week 1 Sept. 12 vs. Denver Broncos 5:15 p.m ESPN/ABC Week 2 Sept. 18 at San Francisco 49ers 1:05 p.m. FOX Week 3 Sept. 25 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1:25 p.m. FOX Week 4 Oct. 2 at Detroit Lions 10:00 a.m. FOX Week 5 Oct. 9 at New Orleans Saints 10:00 a.m. FOX Week 6 Oct. 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:05 p.m. FOX Week 7 Oct. 23 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 p.m. FOX Week 8 Oct. 30 vs. New York Giants 1:25 p.m. FOX Week 9 Nov. 6 at Arizona Cardinals 1:05 p.m. FOX Week 10 Nov. 13 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich) 6:30 a.m. NFL Week 11 Nov. 20 BYE WEEK Week 12 Nov. 27 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1:05 p.m. CBS Week 13 Dec. 4 at Los Angeles Rams 1:05 p.m. FOX Week 14 Dec. 11 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:25 p.m. FOX Week 15 Dec. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF) 5:15 p.m. FOX/Amazon Week 16 Dec. 24 at Kansas City Chiefs 10:00 a.m. FOX Week 17 Jan. 1 vs. New York Jets 1:05 p.m. FOX Week 18 Jan. 7 or 8 vs. Los Angeles Rams TBD TBD Preseason Week 1 Aug. 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:00 p.m. KING Week 2 Aug. 18 vs. Chicago Bears 5:00 p.m. ESPN Week 3 TBD at Dallas Cowboys TBD KING

Wilson started 158 games for Seattle over 10 years and posted a 104-53-1 record. He didn't miss any games during his first nine seasons with Seattle before a mallet finger injury last October required surgery and kept him out for three games. Wilson was a member of the Pro Bowl roster in nine of his 10 years in Seattle and a second-team All-Pro in 2019.

Wilson was traded to the Broncos with a fourth-round pick in March in a deal that gave Seattle quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022 & 2023), two second-round picks (2022 & 2023) and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

The Seahawks took Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross and Minnesota defensive end Boye Mafe with the first- and second-round picks acquired from Denver this year. They traded down with the fifth-round selection and took Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith and Lenoir-Rhyne receiver Dareke Young with the two remaining picks that came from the Wilson trade this year.

The Broncos took Iowa State defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike with their selection acquired from Seattle.

It will be just the second time the Seahawks have opened the regular season with a primetime game. They hosted the Green Bay Packers to begin the 2014 season on Thursday night after their Super Bowl XLVIII victory over the Broncos to end the 2013 season.