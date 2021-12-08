Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will undergo shoulder surgery, out for season

article

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is out for the rest of the season after suffering shoulder damage in Sunday's win against San Francisco.

Adams is having season-ending surgery to repair his shoulder. It's the same shoulder that the 26-year-old injured last year.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, citing sources, said Adams tore his labrum and suffered "significant" shoulder damage.

He is expected to make a full recovery for next season.

