Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will undergo shoulder surgery, out for season

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
FOX 13 Seattle
RENTON, Wash. - Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is out for the rest of the season after suffering shoulder damage in Sunday's win against San Francisco.

Adams is having season-ending surgery to repair his shoulder. It's the same shoulder that the 26-year-old injured last year.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, citing sources, said Adams tore his labrum and suffered "significant" shoulder damage.

He is expected to make a full recovery for next season.

