Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will undergo shoulder surgery, out for season
RENTON, Wash. - Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is out for the rest of the season after suffering shoulder damage in Sunday's win against San Francisco.
Adams is having season-ending surgery to repair his shoulder. It's the same shoulder that the 26-year-old injured last year.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, citing sources, said Adams tore his labrum and suffered "significant" shoulder damage.
He is expected to make a full recovery for next season.
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.
RELATED: Seahawks show some resolve in snapping losing streak
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram