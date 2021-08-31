Seahawks reducing roster to 52 players

article

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they will be reducing their roster to 52 players, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Seahawks will be releasing three players and waiving 26.

Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, cornerback Damarious Randall and guard Jordan Simmons were released and are not subject to waivers as vested veterans, the team said.

The following players will be waived:

DT Myles Adams

TE Ian Bunting

T Tommy Champion

S Aashari Crosswell

LB Aaron Donkor

G Greg Eiland

WR Aaron Fuller

WR Penny Hart

CB Gavin Heslop

DT Jarrod Hewitt

G Jared Hocker

WR Cade Johnson

RB Josh Johnson

G Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Brad Lundblade

TE Tyler Mabry

S Joshua Moon

CB John Reid

LB Jon Rhattigan

WR Darece Roberson Jr.

CB Will Sunderland

TE Cam Sutton

WR Cody Thompson

WR Travis Toivonen

WR Connor Wedington

LB Lakiem Williams

The Seahawks are left with one open spot on their roster, which is expected to be filled once the trade for cornerback Sidney Jones is finalized and becomes official, according to the team.

Seattle kept 11 offensive linemen, a higher-than-usual number, including tackle Jake Curhan, the only undrafted rookie to make the team.

The remaining roster can be found below:

MORE FROM Q13 FOX SPORTS:

Advertisement

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS