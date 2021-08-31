Seahawks reducing roster to 52 players
SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks announced that they will be reducing their roster to 52 players, the team announced on Tuesday.
The Seahawks will be releasing three players and waiving 26.
Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, cornerback Damarious Randall and guard Jordan Simmons were released and are not subject to waivers as vested veterans, the team said.
The following players will be waived:
- DT Myles Adams
- TE Ian Bunting
- T Tommy Champion
- S Aashari Crosswell
- LB Aaron Donkor
- G Greg Eiland
- WR Aaron Fuller
- WR Penny Hart
- CB Gavin Heslop
- DT Jarrod Hewitt
- G Jared Hocker
- WR Cade Johnson
- RB Josh Johnson
- G Pier-Olivier Lestage
- C Brad Lundblade
- TE Tyler Mabry
- S Joshua Moon
- CB John Reid
- LB Jon Rhattigan
- WR Darece Roberson Jr.
- CB Will Sunderland
- TE Cam Sutton
- WR Cody Thompson
- WR Travis Toivonen
- WR Connor Wedington
- LB Lakiem Williams
The Seahawks are left with one open spot on their roster, which is expected to be filled once the trade for cornerback Sidney Jones is finalized and becomes official, according to the team.
Seattle kept 11 offensive linemen, a higher-than-usual number, including tackle Jake Curhan, the only undrafted rookie to make the team.
The remaining roster can be found below:
