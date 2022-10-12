Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny has successful surgery on ankle

article

Seattle Seahawks Running Back Rashaad Penny had successful surgery on Tuesday after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans.

According to Seahawks.com, team physicians Ed Khalfayan and Nick Seibert "repaired a fibula fracture, syndesmotic ligament tear and deltoid ligament tear in a surgery performed at the Seattle Surgery Center."

Penny is expected to make a full recovery. He'll be on crutches or in a splint or walking boot for six weeks.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on KIRO-AM Monday that Penny suffered the fracture and also has a significant high ankle sprain. The two injuries combined will end Penny’s season after just five games.

Penny was hurt early in the third quarter when he was tackled from behind on a 6-yard run near the sideline. He eventually reached the sideline without putting any weight on the leg and was taken by a cart to the locker room.

The fracture is another in a frustrating rash of injuries that have plagued Penny’s career.

Penny’s dealt with several muscle injuries that have cost him games, but the torn ACL he suffered late in the 2019 season cost him the majority of the next season.

Penny finally started to show consistent flashes of the talent that made him a first-round pick late last season when he rushed for at least 130 yards in four of the final five games. Penny started this season slowly, but ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 against Detroit. Penny was averaging 6.8 yards per carry on Sunday before he was hurt.

With Penny out, the primary running load will fall to rookie Kenneth Walker III. Walker had 88 yards on eight carries against the Saints, but most of that came on a 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.