Geno Smith named NFC Offensive Player of the week after Seahawks' win over Lions

GENO! GENO! GENO!

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Geno Smith was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week with back-to-back 300-yard games for the first time in his career.

He has the highest completion percentage through the first four games of the season in NFL history.

Geno completed 76.7% of passes for two passing touchdowns, and rushed for 49 yards and one rushing TD in Seattle's 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

He also leads the NFL with a 77.3% completion percentage. His passer rating is 108.0.

