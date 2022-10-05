Geno Smith named NFC Offensive Player of the week after Seahawks' win over Lions
SEATTLE - GENO! GENO! GENO!
Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Geno Smith was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week with back-to-back 300-yard games for the first time in his career.
He has the highest completion percentage through the first four games of the season in NFL history.
Geno completed 76.7% of passes for two passing touchdowns, and rushed for 49 yards and one rushing TD in Seattle's 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
READ NEXT: Takeaways from Seahawks 48-45 victory over Lions
READ ALSO: Pete Carroll: Seahawks defense made some strides, but explosive plays allowed still a big issue
He also leads the NFL with a 77.3% completion percentage. His passer rating is 108.0.
NEXT UP: The Seahawks head to New Orleans to take on the Saints. Watch the game at 10 a.m. PT on FOX 13.