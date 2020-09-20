Expand / Collapse search

Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit

Seattle Seahawks
Associated Press
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 20: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Shaquill Griffin #26 and Quandre Diggs #37 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE - Seattle safety Quandre Diggs was ejected late in the first quarter Sunday night for a helmet-to-helmet hit on New England’s N’Keal Harry.

On fourth-and-3 from the Seattle 30, New England quarterback Cam Newton connected with Harry on a slant route. The rookie was immediately hit by Diggs in a violent collision that snapped Harry’s head backward. Multiple flags were thrown and after a few minutes of deliberation, referee Craig Wrolstad announced Diggs had been ejected.

Marquise Blair moved from nickel cornerback to safety to fill Diggs’ role.

