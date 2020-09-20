Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit

article

Seattle safety Quandre Diggs was ejected late in the first quarter Sunday night for a helmet-to-helmet hit on New England’s N’Keal Harry.

On fourth-and-3 from the Seattle 30, New England quarterback Cam Newton connected with Harry on a slant route. The rookie was immediately hit by Diggs in a violent collision that snapped Harry’s head backward. Multiple flags were thrown and after a few minutes of deliberation, referee Craig Wrolstad announced Diggs had been ejected.

Marquise Blair moved from nickel cornerback to safety to fill Diggs’ role.

