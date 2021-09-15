Seahawks place Center Ethan Pocic on injured reserve

article

The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday placed Center Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. Pocic left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a sprained knee.

Kyle Fuller will likely move into the role as center after rotating with Pocic on Sunday.

The team placed him on IR to make room for Jon Rhattigan who was promoted from the practice squad.

Rhattigan made his NFL debut on Sunday on special teams and recorded a tackle on a punt return.

RELATED: Commentary: The Shane Waldron hire now makes so much more sense than it originally seemed

MORE FROM Q13 FOX SPORTS:

Advertisement

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS