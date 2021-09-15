Seahawks place Center Ethan Pocic on injured reserve
RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday placed Center Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. Pocic left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a sprained knee.
Kyle Fuller will likely move into the role as center after rotating with Pocic on Sunday.
The team placed him on IR to make room for Jon Rhattigan who was promoted from the practice squad.
Rhattigan made his NFL debut on Sunday on special teams and recorded a tackle on a punt return.
