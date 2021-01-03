Seahawks place Brandon Shell, Damarious Randall on COVID list

article

The Seattle Seahawks placed offensive tackle Brandon Shell and safety Damarious Randall on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

It’s the first time this season the Seahawks have put players currently on the active 53-man roster on the COVID-19 list.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Shell had a close contact with someone who tested positive but that Shell had tested negative. Carroll said on Friday the team was still trying to determine if Shell would need to go on the COVID list.

Shell has started 11 games at right tackle, but had missed time recently with an ankle injury.

Randall had missed the past two games due to a foot injury.

Seattle also activated cornerback Tre Flowers from injured reserve and downgraded running back Carlos Hyde to out for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. Hyde had been unable to practice this week due to a non-COVID related illness.

Seahawks to rest TE Greg Olsen for Week 17 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks will rest veteran tight end Greg Olsen for Sunday’s regular-season finale against San Francisco.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll says Olsen "tweaked" his foot last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Olsen returned last week after missing a month due to a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. Carroll said the move is precautionary in the hopes Olsen is ready for next week, with the Seahawks likely hosting a playoff game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.