Seahawks officially release Bobby Wagner

The Seattle Seahawks have released linebacker Bobby Wagner after 10 seasons with the team.

Wagner, 31, is one of the most decorated players in franchise history. His six first-team All-Pro sections are the most by any player in team history. Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones is second on the list with four. Wagner is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, which trails Jones and Russell Wilson by one for most in franchise history.

Wagner has twice led the NFL in tackles and was a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010's.

"This is an extremely difficult day for the organization," general manager John Schneider said in a statement from the team. "Bobby has been at the center of our defense for the past 10 seasons and always represented our organization with class. He is a special player and person, and we are forever grateful. Bobby will always be a Hawk."

Wagner's release gives him the chance to immediately sign with another team. With free agency beginning across the league next Wednesday, Wagner will have a jump start on finding a new team.

Wagner's release in primarily a financial decision. Wagner was set to enter the final year of his deal with Seattle, which had $16.35 million in base salary obligations and $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses. The Seahawks will recoup that entire amount to utilize in different ways moving forward.

"Bobby is one of the great Seahawks of all-time," head coach Pete Carroll said in a statement. "His leadership in the community, locker room, and on the field is a tribute to his character and consistency. Bobby set an incredible example for all to follow, and we will continue to follow him all the way to the Hall of Fame."

Wagner was named either a first- or second-team All-Pro in each of his final eight seasons with Seattle. He started 150 out of 151 games played during his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, recording 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks and 11 interceptions.

Wagner is the 11th linebacker in NFL history to be named a first-team All-Pro at least six times. The other 10 have all been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wagner twice set a team record for tackles in a game with 19 against the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and 20 against the Tennessee Titans last year. Current Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks matched his record of 20 – with Wagner sidelined due to injury – in the final game of last season against the Arizona Cardinals. He also has the team record for longest interception return, taking a pass 98 yards for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in 2018.

Wagner's 10 straight seasons with 100 tackles rank second all-time to London Fletcher's 14-year streak.

In his final season in Seattle, Wagner had a career-high 170 tackles.

