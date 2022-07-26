Seahawks notebook: LB Ben Burr-Kirven waived, three draft picks sign, DK Metcalf reports

article

The Seattle Seahawks waived linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven due to a failed physical as part of a handful of roster moves with training camp set to open on Wednesday.

Additionally, the team placed cornerback Tre Smith (knee), linebackers Jon Rhattigan (knee) and Tyreke Smith, and tackle Liam Ryan on the physically unable to perform list. Seattle also signed their three remaining unsigned draft picks: linebacker Boye Mafe, running back Ken Walker III and cornerback Coby Bryant.

Burr-Kirven sustained a torn ACL in his knee during a preseason game last August. He was unable to get back on the field during offseason workouts and had a follow-up procedure performed in June. The move Tuesday indicates Burr-Kirven is still not recovered enough to help in the near future. If he clears waivers, he will move to Seattle's injured reserve list.

Smith suffered a patella tendon injury last November after a strong start to his rookie campaign. Rhattigan had an ACL tear sustained in December.

Ryan had an ankle injury during offseason workouts and was in a walking boot throughout most of OTAs. Smith's injury is undisclosed.

Players on the physically unable to perform list still count against the team's 90-man roster limit. However, players become ineligible for the list once they pass a physical, so they must be placed on the list at the start of training camp if they are unable to participate to preserve roster options. Players can come off the PUP list at any point during the preseason if they pass a physical.

The releases of Burr-Kirven and Carson have Seattle with three open roster spots ahead of the start of camp on Wednesday. The team is reportedly signing tight end Jake Hausmann, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, to fill one of those three vacancies.

DK Metcalf reports for training camp:

Via Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has reported to the team for the start of training camp.

Metcalf held out for the team's mandatory mini-camp back in June as he discusses a new contract with the team. Metcalf has one year left on his rookie deal with the team.

In three seasons, Metcalf has caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns. The receptions and yards are the most ever in team history for a player over his first three seasons. The 29 receiving touchdowns are second to only Daryl Turner.

Metcalf is set to earn $3.9 million in the final year of his contract. However, the top of the wide receiver market has jumped significantly this offseason with Tyreek Hill ($30 million/year), Davante Adams ($28 million/year), and college teammate A.J. Brown ($25 million/year) getting new contracts. Metcalf's numbers are deserving of joining that echelon as well.

"We've been through this for years, you know," Carroll said of negotiations in June. "And it's a challenging time. You know, we've had so many high-profile guys that have gone through this process and how's that worked out for us? You know, we figured it out in time. And so Johnny was on it and he's as experienced as you can get at handling this stuff and DK's got great representation and DK is a heck of a kid.

"He's a remarkable person and he's a wonderful player. He has so much to offer the world and I just don't want him to miss this opportunity where we can't figure it out. So we'll do everything we can."

Strong safety Jamal Adams reported to camp in similar fashion last year. However, Adams did not take part in practices until his new contract was completed. The NFL's collective bargaining agreement penalizes holdouts far more than in the past. Under new CBA, if a player in the final year of his rookie deal doesn’t report, his season doesn’t accrue toward free agency. That would make Metcalf a restricted free agent after the upcoming season instead of an unrestricted free agent.

Metcalf could walk a similar path until his new contract in reached as well.