Seahawks Notebook: Benson Mayowa released, Phil Haynes tendered

article

The Seattle Seahawks released defensive end Benson Mayowa and officially announced the signings of multiple players on Thursday.

Mayowa, 30, has played in 28 games with 16 starts for Seattle over the last two seasons after returning to the team that gave him his start in the NFL in 2013. After posting six sacks in 2020, Mayowa managed just one last year as Seattle altered his role and asked him to drop into coverage as a linebacker far more frequently. The move didn't pay off as Mayowa's production slipped. His only sack came in the season opener against Indianapolis.

Mayowa signed with Seattle an undrafted free agent out of the University of Idaho in 2013 after catching the team's eye during the regional combine process. He left Seattle after that season and played for the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals before returning to Seattle.

The Seahawks also officially announced the signings of safety Quandre Diggs, tight end Will Dissly, cornerback Sidney Jones, defensive tackle Al Woods, and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

Diggs, Dissly, Jones and Woods all reached deals to re-sign with Seattle. Nwosu joins Seattle after four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The only known agreement yet to become official is the addition of cornerback Artie Burns. General manager John Schneider acknowledged the agreement with Burns during the team's press conference on Wednesday. However, Burns has yet to sign his deal with the team.

Phil Haynes tendered as a restricted free agent:

Guard Phil Haynes was the only one of Seattle's three restricted free agents to be tendered a contract ahead of the start of free agency on Wednesday.

Haynes, 26, has played in just seven games over three seasons for Seattle since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Injuries have kept Haynes from being available regularly. However, Haynes has played well when he's had the chance.

The Seahawks gave Haynes an original round tender worth $2.54 million. Other teams can negotiate a contract with Haynes and sign him to an offer sheet, but the Seahawks would have a chance to match. If Haynes were to leave, they would receive a fourth-round draft pick as compensation.

Seattle declined to tender restricted free agent center Kyle Fuller and cornerback Bless Austin. Additionally, exclusive rights free agent cornerback Gavis Heslop, outside linebacker Marcus Webb, and wide receiver John Ursua were not tendered contracts.

Seahawks Draft Order:

With three new drafts picks coming their way from the Denver Broncos for this year as part of the Russell Wilson trade, the Seahawks now have eight selections in this year's NFL Draft.

Round 1: No. 9 (from Denver)

Round 2: No. 40 (from Denver)

Round 2: No. 41

Round 3: No. 72

Round 4: No. 109 (from NY Jets)

Round 5: No. 145 (from Denver)

Round 5: No. 153

Round 7: No. 229

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS