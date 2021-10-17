Seahawks LB Darrell Taylor leaves game on stretcher

article

Seattle linebacker Darrell Taylor left the Seahawks’ game Sunday night against Pittsburgh late in the fourth quarter on a stretcher with an unspecified injury.

Taylor fell to the ground during a 3-yard gain by Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris with the Steelers driving near midfield with 3:10 to play in regulation.

Taylor laid on the ground for more than 10 minutes while being attended to by medical staff. Players from both sides came out to offer support. He was placed on the stretcher and taken to a hospital.

NBC reported that Taylor had movement in all of his extremities.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston & Ian Furness

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS