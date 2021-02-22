Seahawks guard Mike Iupati announces retirement after 11 seasons in NFL

article

Seattle Seahawks veteran guard Mike Iupati plans to retire after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Iupati told The Spokesman-Review that his goal was to hit 10 years in the league. The 33-year-old spent the last two seasons in Seattle.

"I fell in love with Seattle," he says. "The organization was first class. They were so good to me."

The four-time Pro Bowler also played in San Francisco and Arizona. In college, he was an All-America offensive lineman for the Idaho Vandals.

"My body was telling me it was time to close the door," Iupati told The Spokesman.