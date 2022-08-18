Seahawks guard Damien Lewis exits preseason game on cart with ankle injury

article

Seattle Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis left Thursday night's preseason game against the Chicago Bears with an apparently serious right ankle injury that required leaving the field via a cart with his leg in an air cast.

Lewis was injured in the second quarter when Bears defensive lineman Angelo Blackson rolled up on the back of his leg while making a tackle of running back DeeJay Dallas. Center Austin Blythe immediately began signaling to the Seahawks' sideline for help as trainers and head coach Pete Carroll ran to his side.

After having his leg splinted with the air cast, Lewis left the field on the back of a cart.

Phil Haynes replaced Lewis at left guard with Gabe Jackson remaining at right guard.