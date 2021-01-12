Expand / Collapse search
Seahawks extend John Schneider's contract through 2027, team announces

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
Q13 FOX
article

John Schneider, left, and Pete Carroll celebrate after the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII win. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday the extension of General Manager John Schneider's contract through the 2027 draft.

"I am pleased to announce that we have extended the contract of general manager John Schneider through the 2027 draft," said Jody Allen, chair of the Seattle Seahawks. "For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue."

Schneider is in his 11th season as Seattle's GM.

The Seahawks have reached the postseason nine times in his 11 seasons, reaching the Super Bowl twice. The team has also won five NFC West titles in that time.

Seattle also has nine straight winning seasons which is the longest current streak in the NFL.

Earlier this season, the team announced it had reached an agreement with Head Coach Pete Carroll to extend his contract through the 2025 season.

Commentary: Playoff trends, inability to adjust should be alarming concerns going forward for Seahawks

This is a developing story and will be updated.

