Seahawks expectations remain high even if others are skeptical

article

Seemingly everyone expects the Seattle Seahawks to be a poor football team in 2022.

Everyone except the Seattle Seahawks, that is.

Inside the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, there’s no talk of a "rebuilding year," or a "down season." Just because Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner are gone, there’s no thought that the Seahawks can’t be successful this year.

Even if few outside the walls share that opinion.

"Hey, if they don't think that we're going to be good, we ain't got nothing to lose," said wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who was named one of four team captains on Monday. "You know, like, those are the scariest teams to play against, those teams that ain't got nothing to lose but everything to gain. You don't have to get caught up in the media, because nobody cares about you. They're not talking about you.

Wilson and Wagner are gone. No one is left on the roster from the team that won the Super Bowl in 2013. The Seahawks have moved into a new era with far more unknown names on the roster than well-known stars.

"You know, we've got a different team and because of that everybody has their own opinions of who we are and who we're gonna be, and stuff like that," Lockett said. "And if it turns out to be like that, then all they're gonna say is I told you so. But what if it doesn't turn out to be like that? Then all of a sudden, you're just shifting everybody else's perspective."

Lockett believes a championship remains on the table for the Seahawks.

"Do I? Like, it might not be the way that other people want teams to win a championship, but I honestly do. I honestly do," he said. "And that's why I'm ready. And I think we're gonna prove it. I think we're gonna showcase everything that we're about on this team.

"Everybody has an idea of how you're supposed to win the Super Bowl. And you know, man, you talked about it a little bit before. There's not an ideal way to win it. You've got to have a little bit of luck too. It's not always like everybody does everything right. You get a little lucky along the way and you hope that it falls into your place. But at the end of the day, I think that as long as we continue to make strides and take steps forward, man ain't no telling what we could do."

For the first time since Wilson’s rookie season in 2012, the Seahawks are being doubted as contenders. Last year was the first time since 2011 that the team had won fewer than nine games and only the second time they’d missed the playoffs. With Wilson now gone and Geno Smith taking over as the starting quarterback, it’s only natural to expect even more regression from the team. At least that’s the belief nationally on the Seahawks.

"We've been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20 something years, you know," said head coach Pete Carroll in reference to his time at USC and with the Seahawks. "You think I could think anything different than that? I don't. I don't see any reason my expectations should change at all. I don't care what anybody says."

There is a path for the Seahawks to be successful this season. A rebuilt offensive line with two rookie tackles in Charles Cross and Abe Lucas helps power a strong rushing game from Rashaad Penny and Ken Waker III. Smith pilots the offense efficiently with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett making big plays in big moments. A new defensive scheme makes Jamal Adams a star again with pass rushers Darrell Taylor, Boye Mafe and Alton Robinson harassing opposing passers, and Seattle’s secondary thrives with Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen emerging as stars.

They would also benefit from struggles from Trey Lance taking over as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback and an Arizona Cardinals team that keeps finding ways to trip over themselves as well.

But there is a path to success, even if the margin for error may be far less than in years past.

"It's fine with me," running back Rashaad Penny said of the doubts. "I mean, I've been like that my whole life. But being a part of a program that's been written off that's been to the playoffs forever is insane. But again, I don't feed into any of the off-field noise, I just focus on what we're doing here."

The flip side of the argument would be Smith and Drew Lock showing they aren't capable starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Metcalf and Lockett regress with the downgrade at quarterback. A thin linebacker group can’t sustain an injury to Jordyn Brooks. Adams is still a mis-cast piece that can’t find a productive role, and the rookies struggle across the board. That’s a reasonable scenario as well that could put Seattle exactly where many outside the team believe they will be at the end of the season.

"Hey, if they don't think that we're going to be good, we ain't got nothing to lose," Lockett said. "You know, like, those are the scariest teams to play against, those teams that ain't got nothing to lose but everything to gain. You don't have to get caught up in the media, because nobody cares about you. They're not talking about you."

Even if the Seahawks do end up with a bad record this year, it won’t be because they’re "tanking" the season. Carroll is trying to win with the group of players they have this season. He’s repeatedly spoken about how it’s the fastest team he’s had during his 12 seasons as head coach in Seattle. He believes there is talent here and he expects to win with the talent they have.

"I'm really excited about this team," Carroll said. "I love the makeup. I love the way that they've come together from way back when. I love the leadership. I love the speed. I love our style, in all aspects, and now we need to go out and show it and live up to what the expectations are. And so my expectations are very high."