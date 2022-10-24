Seahawks don’t believe DK Metcalf will need knee surgery

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll.

Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a "great report" about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half.

Metcalf appeared to be hurt leaping for a catch in the end zone late in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team.

X-rays in Los Angeles on Sunday were negative and Metcalf underwent additional scans back in Seattle on Monday morning. Carroll said there is no timeline for Metcalf’s potential return.

Metcalf had one catch for 12 yards against the Chargers before getting injured. For the season, Metcalf has 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns through seven games.