Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen looks like a star in the making as he thrives in rookie season

Everybody with the Seattle Seahawks understood the potential that existed for cornerback Tariq Woolen should he be able to deploy his freakish athleticism effectively at the NFL level.

However, no one expected him to be able to do it right from the first game of his rookie season.

"He’s been way better than what we could have projected," head coach Pete Carroll said.

Woolen has been the biggest revelation of anyone through the first six weeks of the season. He's racked up four interceptions in his last four games played, which ties him for the NFL lead. His performance last week against the Arizona Cardinals earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He's also blocked a field goal that was returned for a touchdown and recovered two fumbles forced by fellow rookie Coby Bryant.

"The fact that Tariq is recognized as the Defensive Player of the Week this week, that’s an incredible recognition," Carroll said. "I don’t know if anybody has produced more than he has, so he deserves it which is great."

The Seahawks joke about Woolen still being pretty green when it comes to playing the position he's excelling at. Woolen was moved from wide receiver to cornerback by his coaches at UTSA at the end of his sophomore season. He was considered to be an incredibly raw cornerback prospect in this year's draft class given his short time spent on the defensive side of the ball.

But at 6-foot-4 in size, Woolen ran a 4.26 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which tied for the fourth-fast time ever at the event.

That's not normal to see from a player of that size. It's why he earned the nickname of "Riq the Freak" in college and "Avatar" with the Seahawks.

But even with those measurables, Woolen fell to the fifth round of the NFL Draft due to his rawness.

"He was a little rough around the edges, let’s put it that way," Carroll said.

The Seahawks certainly weren't intending for Woolen to be their opening day starter. His film from college showed a prospect that had a lot to learn about playing the position, especially moving to the professional game. Of course his athleticism was absurd and allowed for the potential of a high ceiling. They just didn't expect him to get to where he's at so quickly.

"I don't remember feeling like this about a young corner out there that goes week after week after week, coming from where he came from and all that, and to be this far along and having this much fun and success and all that. It's really fun to watch," Carroll said.

Injuries to Sidney Jones IV and Artie Burns in training camp gave Woolen the chance to run with the first-team defense in practice. Sure, back in OTAs this spring you saw him run with Freddie Swain and Marquise Goodwin and look like he didn't even break a sweat. But watching Woolen run was the one thing you expected him to do well. Even covering Swain and Goodwin on deep throws on consecutive plays wasn't that shocking, even though he made it look easy.

But with the chance to run with the top group in practice, Woolen found his footing and didn't look out of place. While it seemed like it might still be a long shot for Woolen to earn the starting nod, it seemed like the potential existed that Woolen wouldn't give the job back once the chance to start did fully present itself.

"He had really great matchups with Marquise in practice," Carroll said. "It was really what showed us that he could hang, and he and DK (Metcalf) started locking horns and they both took to the competition of it, and it ended up really in a magnificent way because those two guys just had a great attitude about it."

Woolen busted a play and gave up a touchdown in his first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Expected growing pains for a player still figuring out his position at the NFL level. But since then, Woolen has really locked down the right side of Seattle's defense. He won the starting job entering the season and has made many big plays in his first six games.

"I feel like a way different player," Woolen said. "In college, I feel like I did good at first, but it was inconsistent rather than now. I feel way more consistent and trusting my technique and trusting my speed and just trusting that you can go out there and play freely.

"I know that hard work will never go unnoticed and if you just keep coming to work, keep doing what you are doing, and are willing to get better, something great is willing to happen. I’m just making strides in the right direction and I’m just keeping a positive mind frame."

Woolen has made some eye-popping plays. Coming of the edge to block a punt against the San Francisco 49ers that Michael Jackson scooped for a touchdown. Driving in front of T.J. Hockenson for a pick-six against the Detroit Lions. Squatting on a comeback route by Tre'Quan Smith for a pick against the New Orleans Saints, and last week's thievery of a go-ball from Kyler Murray to Marquise Brown to seal a Seattle win.

"I hope they keep trying him," linebacker Jordyn Brooks said. "The guy is just naturally gifted. He don't have no limitations, man. He don't even know what he's doing half the time yet. He's just playing on raw talent right now. It's exciting to see."

Seeing Woolen play this well while still figuring out the intricacies of cornerback play in the NFL is staggering.

"It's like watching a Rottweiler pup run around the house and he's just bumping into s--- cause he don't know how big he is. It's like that," safety Ryan Neal said of Woolen. "I mean just watching him just do what he do, he just doesn't even understand like you are so damn special and you don't even know it."

Coaches say Woolen is a great learner and has absorbed everything they've thrown at him.

"He still has a lot of ball to learn," defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said. "He’s still gaining and gathering information, but I think he has a very natural innate feel for the game and what’s going on, especially because he played on the other side of the ball.

"If you don’t have a natural feel for the game, if you don’t understand stems, alignments of the receivers, and understand what is going on with the route concepts, you are not taking those shots if you don’t have a good football IQ. I think there is credit to be given to the kid."

And it's not just interceptions for Woolen, he's allowing just a 38.6 passer rating against on throws in his area through six weeks.

"He’s smart, he’s bright, he’s on it," Carroll said. "It’s not like he is not aware of what’s going on, he’s just enjoying the heck out of it. It’s a wonderful thing to see. He knows his assignments, he asks us questions, he’s doing his studying, he’s communicating with the guys better now because everybody was struggling early on. Let’s go, next game. Let’s stay in the pocket and keep rolling."

For Woolen, he's just going to keep putting in the work and see where it leads from here.

