Seahawks bring back pass rusher Carlos Dunlap in 2-year $16.6M deal

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 29 mins ago
Seattle Seahawks
Q13 FOX
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Carlos Dunlap #43 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed pass rusher Carlos Dunlap.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the deal on Thursday per Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Dunlap inked a 2-year deal with the Seahawks worth nearly $16.6M and with an $8.5M guarantee. 

This comes as reports of the Seahawks are set to part ways with longtime starter Jarran Reed.

Dunlap also announced the celebration via Twitter on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was released from the Seahawks last month to avoid hitting a $14 million cap hit and $3 million roster bonus. Prior, he spent his NFL career with the Cincinnatti Bengals until 2020.  