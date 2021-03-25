Seahawks bring back pass rusher Carlos Dunlap in 2-year $16.6M deal

article

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed pass rusher Carlos Dunlap.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the deal on Thursday per Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Dunlap inked a 2-year deal with the Seahawks worth nearly $16.6M and with an $8.5M guarantee.

This comes as reports of the Seahawks are set to part ways with longtime starter Jarran Reed.

Dunlap also announced the celebration via Twitter on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was released from the Seahawks last month to avoid hitting a $14 million cap hit and $3 million roster bonus. Prior, he spent his NFL career with the Cincinnatti Bengals until 2020.