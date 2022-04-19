Seahawks announce re-signing of Geno Smith, eight restricted free agents

article

The Seattle Seahawks officially announced the re-signing of quarterback Geno Smith and eight additional restricted free agents on Monday ahead of the start of their offseason program.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Smith's deal is worth $3.5 million for one year with just $500,000 fully guaranteed. The deal includes an additional $3.5 million available through incentives.

In addition to Smith, the Seahawks announced deals with players that had been restricted free agents or exclusive rights free agents. Guard Phil Haynes had been given an original round tender as a restricted free agent worth $2.54 million.

Wide receiver Penny Hart, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, linebackers Tanner Muse and Jon Rhattigan, safety Ryan Neal, cornerback John Reid, and center Dakoda Shepley were all given exclusive rights free agent tenders. Exclusive rights free agents are players with expired contracts that have less than three years of service time.

With the Seahawks' offseason workout program beginning on Tuesday, players are returning to team headquarters to sign their deals.

Smith, 31, appeared in four games for the Seahawks last season with three starts in place of an injured Russell Wilson. He completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.

Haynes, 26, is a former fourth-round pick in 2019 that has played in just seven games in three seasons due to injuries. Haynes has played well when he's been available, including two starts made last season.

Mone, 26, has become a regular fixture along Seattle's defense line as he's played in 24 games over the last two seasons with five starts last year.

Neal, 26, has played in 29 games over the last two seasons with nine starts at safety. Neal has 93 tackles over that span with two interceptions and a sack.

Muse, 25, was a third-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. The Seahawks signed him to their practice squad last September after he was released by the Raiders after only one season.

Hart and Rhattigan have become special teams regulars.

Reid was acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans during roster cuts last September.

