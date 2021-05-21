Seahawks announce dates and times for 2021 preseason games

The Seattle Seahawks Friday announced dates and times for their three upcoming preseason games.

In a team article posted this week, the Seahawks are slated for matchups against the following on:

August 14 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at 6 p.m. PT

August 21 vs. the Denver Broncos at 7 p.m. PT

August 28 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at 7 p.m. PT

Their first preseason game against the Raiders on August 14 will be at Allegiant Stadium, followed by two home games at Lumen Field against the Broncos on August 21 and Chargers on August 28.

The Seahawks announced their 2021-2022 regular season schedule about two weeks prior with the announcement of their regular season schedule, starting September 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Seahawks will play all three preseason games, plus ten regular-season games on Q13 FOX, the official TV partner of the Seahawks.

