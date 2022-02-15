Seahawks announce coaching staff for 2022 season

article

The Seattle Seahawks announced their full coaching staff for the 2022 season with some notable new faces and new roles for the upcoming campaign.

Clint Hurtt has been promoted to defensive coordinator to replace Ken Norton Jr., who was let go after four seasons in the role with the Seahawks. Hurtt has spent the last five years as Seattle's defensive line coach and assistant head coach.

Additionally, the team is hiring former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai to serve as associate head coach/defense. Desai spent just one season as defensive coordinator for the Bears but had been with the franchise since 2013 in multiple roles. Hurtt and Desai worked together for three years on the Bears' staff from 2014-16 before Hurtt left to join the Seahawks in 2017.

Karl Scott is joining the staff as the team's defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach. Scott spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings after a three-year stint coaching defensive backs at the University of Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. Scott joins the staff in place of Andre Curtis, who was let go after seven seasons with Seattle along with Norton shortly after the end of the season. Curtis spent the last four seasons as defensive passing game coordinator role.

"It's great to get everybody in the building for the first time together with our new staff and the new outlook that we have for the season," head coach Pete Carroll said in a statement. "The fresh start feels exciting, and we're looking forward to guys stepping up into their roles. The newness with Clint taking over on defense and working together with an old friend of his in Sean Desai gives us a really exciting outlook for the future. Being able to bring in a guy the caliber of Karl Scott to take over the secondary, we're very fortunate to have landed him as the passing game coordinator."

Andy Dickerson was promoted from run game coordinator to offensive line coach to take over for Mike Solari, who was relieved of his duties last week. Dickerson joined Seattle last season and followed offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to the Seahawks from the staff of the Los Angeles Rams.

Sanjay Lal is returning to the coaching staff as a wide receivers coach. Lal spent one year with Seattle in 2020 before leaving to coach receivers for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. Lal effectively replaces Austin Davis' spot on the staff. Davis was the team's quarterbacks coach the last two seasons before leaving to join the University of Auburn's coaching staff. However, he left the role after only two weeks in the job. The Seahawks have given the quarterbacks coach title to Dave Canales, who held the position in 2018-19 before being named offensive passing game coordinator in 2020.

"He had a great year with us before and we're really happy to get him back and feel very fortunate he's back on the staff," Carroll said of Lal.

"It'll be great for us to put Andy in the position of coaching the offensive line, maximizing all that Shane has in his background—those guys work together extremely well—and mixing them with Sanjay will give us good new insight and new juice and fire that we're excited about. We're excited about it every year at this time, but maybe more than ever in that it just seems like it's new and fresh and ready to get rolling."

Nate Carroll, the son of head coach Pete Carroll, has been promoted to senior offensive assistant after coaching receivers for the last four seasons. Chad Morton has also been given the title of run game coordinator in addition to his duties as running backs coach.

Other role changes with Seattle include Aaron Curry moving from assistant linebackers coach to assistant defensive line/defensive ends coach, Brad Idzik moving to assistant receivers coach from assistant quarterbacks/offensive quality control, Damione Lewis from defensive assistant/defensive line to assistant defensive line/defensive tackles coach, Kerry Joseph from assistant receivers coach to assistant quarterbacks coach, and DeShawn Shead to assistant defensive backs coach from defensive assistant.

Additionally, Will Tukuafu is joining the staff full-time as a defensive quality control coach after spending last season working with the team as a coaching intern. Tukuafu played fullback and defensive tackle for Seattle from 2014-16.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston & Ian Furness

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS