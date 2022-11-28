Seahawks announce 90s-era throwback uniforms coming in 2023 season
SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks teased a return of 90s-era throwback uniforms that will make a comeback during the 2023 NFL season.
The team wrote on Twitter: "A familiar throwback. Coming to you 2023."
The Seahawks played a video teaser for the throwback uniform's at Lumen Field during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. You can watch the video below.
Few details have been released, but fans can enter to win a throwback jersey when they are available next year. You can enter through Feb. 12, 2023 at Seahawks.com/throwback.