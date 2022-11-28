Seahawks announce 90s-era throwback uniforms coming in 2023 season

The Seattle Seahawks teased a return of 90s-era throwback uniforms that will make a comeback during the 2023 NFL season.

The team wrote on Twitter: "A familiar throwback. Coming to you 2023."

The Seahawks played a video teaser for the throwback uniform's at Lumen Field during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. You can watch the video below.

