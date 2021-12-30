Russell Wilson vague on future with Seahawks, hopes Sunday won't be his last home game

With the Seattle Seahawks' chances at the playoffs crushed with two more games left, a recent media briefing with Russell Wilson has opened speculation on his future with the Seahawks.

Wilson said during the weekly briefing that his goal is to win three more Super Bowls. He then gave a vague answer when asked if he thinks he can do that with Seattle.

"I hope so," he said. "Obviously we can't do it not being in the playoffs right now. But I think that most importantly, it takes a lot of effort, it takes a lot of things, it takes a lot of pieces and I think that we have a good amount of those pieces, a lot of them. It's been a tough season."

Wilson alluded to the idea that Sunday’s game against the Lions could be his last home game with Seattle.

"I know for me personally, I hope it's not my last game, but at the same time, I know it won't be my last game in the NFL. So I'm just focused on today and getting better today. So that's my focus and that's my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys. We've got to make sure we get better today. That's the only thing that matters."

Wilson's future has been in question since he became more vocal with his frustrations with the organization earlier this year.

The Seahawks, currently 5-10 overall, will take on the Detroit Lions on Jan. 2 and then the Arizona Cardinals the following Sunday.

