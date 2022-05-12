Russell Wilson reunion on MNF kicks off Seahawks 2022 schedule

article

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will be in Seattle for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Seahawks to kick off the 2022 NFL season.

Wilson, the Seahawks' starting quarterback for the last 10 seasons, will immediately make his return trip to Seattle with his new team to begin his Broncos career.

Wilson started 158 games for Seattle over 10 years and posted a 104-53-1 record. He didn't miss any games during his first nine seasons with Seattle before a mallet finger injury last October required surgery and kept him out for three games. Wilson was a member of the Pro Bowl roster in nine of his 10 years in Seattle and a second-team All-Pro in 2019.

Wilson was traded to the Broncos with a fourth-round pick in March in a deal that gave Seattle quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022 & 2023), two second-round picks (2022 & 2023) and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

The Seahawks took Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross and Minnesota defensive end Boye Mafe with the first- and second-round picks acquired from Denver this year. They traded down with the fifth-round selection and took Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith and Lenoir-Rhyne receiver Dareke Young with the two remaining picks that came from the Wilson trade this year.

The Broncos took Iowa State defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike with their selection acquired from Seattle.

The Seahawks first road game of the year will be in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers in a 1:05 p.m. start on FOX.

The one other game already announced is the Seahawks traveling to Munich, Germany for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 13. The game is a Buccaneers home game and will be the second time Seattle has played a regular season game internationally. The Seahawks beat the Oakland Raiders 27-3 at Wembley Stadium in London in 2018.

The remainder of the schedule with be released at 5 p.m.

While the dates and times aren't yet revealed, where and who Seattle will face has been known since the end of the season.

The Seahawks will play the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers each at home and on the road as NFC West division rivals.

Home games will come against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and New York Jets.

Road opponents are against the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions.

