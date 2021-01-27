Russell Wilson launches flag football league for Puget Sound area kids

article

Russell Wilson has teamed up with NFL FLAG and the Seahawks to launch a flag football league for area kids and teens.

According to a release on the Seahawks website, the youth players will get "exclusive training tips" from Seattle's star quarterback, as well as Seahawks and NFL gear and a chance to play the no-contact sport at "premier playing facilities."

League locations in the Puget Sound area include Seattle, Renton, Kent, Bothell, Tacoma and Bellevue, with more locations to be added throughout the year

The spring season will run from May 1st or 2nd through June 26 or 27 with league play hosted exclusively on Saturday or Sunday afternoons.

"This incredible game will teach kids in Seattle and all over the world life lessons about working as a team and improve their athletic skills, all while providing an experience they will never forget!" Wilson said in a prepared statement. "I'm looking forward to growing the game of flag football globally starting right here in Seattle!"

NFL FLAG has more than 1,600 locally operated leagues with 500,000 youth athletes across the country.

Registration is open until April 4, 2021. Click here for more information.