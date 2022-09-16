Ruidiaz and the Seattle Sounders visit the Vancouver Whitecaps
SEATTLE - Raul Ruidiaz leads the Seattle Sounders into Saturday's matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after scoring two goals against Austin.
The Whitecaps are 9-10-4 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps are 8-4 in matches decided by one goal. The Sounders are 10-10-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are 5-1-1 when they score at least three goals.
This will be the second time the two clubs meet this season. In the last meeting, the Sounders won 4-0.
TOP PERFORMERS
Whitecaps: Lucas Cavallini has eight goals and one assist. Ryan Gauld has scored four goals over the last 10 games.
Sounders: Nicolas Lodeiro has five goals and seven assists. Ruidiaz has scored four goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES
Whitecaps: 3-5-2, averaging 1.3 goals, four shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.
Sounders: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY
Whitecaps: Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Lucas Cavallini (injured).
Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Joao Paulo (injured), Andrew Delmos Thomas (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured).
Saturday's game will be played in Vancouver, B.C. at 7:00 p.m. PT.
