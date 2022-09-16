Ruidiaz and the Seattle Sounders visit the Vancouver Whitecaps

article

Raul Ruidiaz leads the Seattle Sounders into Saturday's matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after scoring two goals against Austin.

The Whitecaps are 9-10-4 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps are 8-4 in matches decided by one goal. The Sounders are 10-10-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are 5-1-1 when they score at least three goals.

This will be the second time the two clubs meet this season. In the last meeting, the Sounders won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS

Whitecaps: Lucas Cavallini has eight goals and one assist. Ryan Gauld has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Sounders: Nicolas Lodeiro has five goals and seven assists. Ruidiaz has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Whitecaps: 3-5-2, averaging 1.3 goals, four shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Sounders: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY

Whitecaps: Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Lucas Cavallini (injured).

Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Joao Paulo (injured), Andrew Delmos Thomas (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured).

Saturday's game will be played in Vancouver, B.C. at 7:00 p.m. PT.

RELATED: Sounders FC performance coach Megan Young inspires athletes, shares story of survival