Expand / Collapse search

Ruidiaz and the Seattle Sounders visit the Vancouver Whitecaps

By Associated Press
Published 
Seattle Sounders FC
Associated Press
article

Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz celebrates his second goal in the CONCACAF Champions League final match between Seattle Sounders and Pumas UNAM at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on May 4, 2022. - The Seattle Sounders defeated Mexico's Pumas

Expand

SEATTLE - Raul Ruidiaz leads the Seattle Sounders into Saturday's matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after scoring two goals against Austin.

The Whitecaps are 9-10-4 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps are 8-4 in matches decided by one goal. The Sounders are 10-10-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are 5-1-1 when they score at least three goals.

This will be the second time the two clubs meet this season. In the last meeting, the Sounders won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS

Whitecaps: Lucas Cavallini has eight goals and one assist. Ryan Gauld has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Sounders: Nicolas Lodeiro has five goals and seven assists. Ruidiaz has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Whitecaps: 3-5-2, averaging 1.3 goals, four shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Sounders: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY

Whitecaps: Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Lucas Cavallini (injured).

Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Joao Paulo (injured), Andrew Delmos Thomas (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured).

Saturday's game will be played in Vancouver, B.C. at 7:00 p.m. PT.

RELATED: Sounders FC performance coach Megan Young inspires athletes, shares story of survival

Sounders FC performance coach Megan Young inspires athletes, shares story of survival

Megan Young says she is just one of two women in all of Major League Soccer coaching athletes in the weight room. She is a survivor, and with September marking Blood Cancer Awareness Month, she is sharing her story.