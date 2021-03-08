Reports: Seahawks to release pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap
RENTON, Wash. - The Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap after a short stay in Seattle, according to multiple reports Monday.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, this will save Seattle $14 million in salary-cap space.
ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported Dunlap's release, citing a source.
Dunlap would have received a $3 million bonus if he remained on the team's roster on March 21, according to ESPN.
Commentary: With Wilson likely staying in Seattle, time to stop giving media sharks reason to pounce
Advertisement
The two-time Pro Bowler tweeted late Monday morning: "Still Grateful. Thank You Seahawks and to the #12s!"
Dunlap was with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-2020. He was traded to Seattle in October of 2020 after expressing a desire to leave Cincinnati.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube