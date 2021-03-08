Expand / Collapse search

Reports: Seahawks to release pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 19: Carlos Dunlap #43 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after sacking Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on November 19, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. - The Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap after a short stay in Seattle, according to multiple reports Monday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, this will save Seattle $14 million in salary-cap space.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported Dunlap's release, citing a source.

Dunlap would have received a $3 million bonus if he remained on the team's roster on March 21, according to ESPN.

The two-time Pro Bowler tweeted late Monday morning: "Still Grateful. Thank You Seahawks and to the #12s!"

Dunlap was with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-2020. He was traded to Seattle in October of 2020 after expressing a desire to leave Cincinnati.

