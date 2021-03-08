Reports: Seahawks to release pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap

article

The Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap after a short stay in Seattle, according to multiple reports Monday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, this will save Seattle $14 million in salary-cap space.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported Dunlap's release, citing a source.

Dunlap would have received a $3 million bonus if he remained on the team's roster on March 21, according to ESPN.

Commentary: With Wilson likely staying in Seattle, time to stop giving media sharks reason to pounce

Advertisement

The two-time Pro Bowler tweeted late Monday morning: "Still Grateful. Thank You Seahawks and to the #12s!"

Dunlap was with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-2020. He was traded to Seattle in October of 2020 after expressing a desire to leave Cincinnati.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram