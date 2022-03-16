Reports: Seahawks signing cornerback Artie Burns

article

The Seattle Seahawks are signing former Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year, $2 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Burns, 26, was a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 NFL Draft. He appeared in 58 games for the Steelers over four seasons before signing with the Bears last year. Burns has never replicated the success of his rookie season in Pittsburgh when he had 65 tackles, three interceptions, and 13 passes defended.

Burns played in 11 games for the Bears last season with six starts. He had 23 tackles with six passes defended.

Burns has familiarity with Seattle's intended defensive scheme. His defensive coordinator last season in Chicago was Sean Desai, whom Seattle hired this season as an associate head coach/defense to assist new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

Burns helps add depth to the cornerback position for Seattle. While they have managed to re-sign Sidney Jones, they lost D.J. Reed to the New York Jets on a three-year deal.

The Seahawks will likely need to add more at the position as well. Tre Brown (patella tendon), Marquise Blair (fractured patella) and Gavin Heslop (broken leg) are all returning from major injuries. Mike Jackson and Nigel Warrior barely played last season.

