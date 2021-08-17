Expand / Collapse search

Reports: Seahawks sign deal with Jamal Adams making him NFL's highest-paid safety

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
Q13 FOX
article

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks reportedly inked a contract extension with Jamal Adams that would make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport first reported that Adams agreed to a 4-year deal worth $70 million with $38 million guaranteed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported on the deal Tuesday, saying the extension would pay up to $72 million.

Adams was in the final year of his rookie contract that the Seahawks inherited from the New York Jets last summer.

Adams had been a hold-in at training camp so far. The Seattle Times reported that Adams was expected to be on the practice field Tuesday afternoon at the VMAC in Renton.

The Seahawks have also signed receiver Tyler Lockett and punter Michael Dickson to extensions during the offseason.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

MORE FROM Q13 FOX SPORTS: 

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS