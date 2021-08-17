Reports: Seahawks sign deal with Jamal Adams making him NFL's highest-paid safety

article

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly inked a contract extension with Jamal Adams that would make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport first reported that Adams agreed to a 4-year deal worth $70 million with $38 million guaranteed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported on the deal Tuesday, saying the extension would pay up to $72 million.

Adams was in the final year of his rookie contract that the Seahawks inherited from the New York Jets last summer.

Adams had been a hold-in at training camp so far. The Seattle Times reported that Adams was expected to be on the practice field Tuesday afternoon at the VMAC in Renton.

The Seahawks have also signed receiver Tyler Lockett and punter Michael Dickson to extensions during the offseason.

