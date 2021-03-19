Reports: Seahawks re-sign free agent running back Chris Carson

article

The Seahawks have reached a deal to keep running back Chris Carson in Seattle, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter both reported the deal Friday afternoon.

The deal is reportedly worth $24.625 million. It is a three-year deal that is voidable at two years.

Carson has rushed for 3,270 yards in four seasons.

Seattle is also expected to bring back starting center Ethan Pocic on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Pocic became a free agent when the new league year started on Wednesday.

The Seahawks announced in a separate move they re-signed fullback and special teams standout Nick Bellore for a third season with the team. Bellore was a Pro Bowl selection as a special teams player this past season.

Earlier in the week, Seattle signed defensive tackle Poona Ford to a two-year contract, locking up one of the key pieces of their defense.

The team also agreed to terms with free agent tight end Gerald Everett on a one-year deal. Everett posted about the decision on social media and NFL Network reported the deal is worth up to $7 million.

