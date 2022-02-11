Reports: Seahawks hire former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai, fire OL coach Mike Solari

article

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as an associate head coach, and firing offensive line coach Mike Solari, according to reports.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Desai will be one of the youngest associate head coaches in the NFL at just 38 years old.

Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Seattle plans to promote from within to replace Solari as offensive line coach.

This was Solari's second time coaching for the Seahawks.

Seattle finished at the bottom of the NFC West in the 2021 season at 7-10.

The Seahawks in January announced the team is parting ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.

Seattle never finished higher than 16th in total defense or 11th in scoring defense during Norton’s tenure. Seattle was 28th in total defense and 11th in scoring defense this season.

"Our coaches worked their tails off, they did a great job. We started our season-ending meetings today, and I’ll get with all of these guys before we get out of here," Carroll said on Jan. 10. "I’m really proud of the work everybody has done. I feel fortunate that we are doing this thing together."

Carroll has now changed a coordinator for the second straight offseason. Brian Schottenheimer was let go as offensive coordinator after the 2020 season. In that instance, Carroll went outside his traditional coaching tree and hired Los Angeles Rams assistant Shane Waldron.

