Reports: Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin inks 3-year, $44.5 million deal with Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin has signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that guarantees $29 million and allows for up to $44.5 million, according to several reports.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN insider Adam Schefter both say sources have confirmed the news.

Rapoport says Seattle tried to keep Griffin, but the Jaguars closed the deal at the start of the NFL's free agent signing period.

His twin brother Shaquem, a linebacker for the Seahawks, is a restricted free agent who "has not been tendered by Seattle" yet, according to Schefter.

The Seahawks are reportedly losing two more unrestricted free agents to Jacksonville - running back Carlos Hyde and receiver Phillip Dorsett, according to The Seattle Times.

Hyde reportedly agreed to a two-year $6 million deal with the Jags. Last season in Seattle, Hyde had 81 carries for 356 yards and 16 catches.

Free agent deals cannot be officially announced until Wednesday.

It's notable that three interior offensive linemen have agreed to sign with other teams as quarterback Russell Wilson has recently expressed some frustration with getting hit.

Wilson’s primary concern seems to be his protection. The 394 times sacked in the regular season are the most for any QB in his first nine seasons dating back to 1970, according to Pro Football Reference.

How much that’ll change under Seattle’s new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is one of the big questions for the offseason.

