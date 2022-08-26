Reports: Julio Rodríguez set to sign massive new deal with Mariners

article

Seattle Mariners star rookie outfielder Julio Rodríguez is on the verge of signing a massive new contract with the team that will reportedly guarantee him over $200 million, per multiple reports.

The deal was first reported by Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.

Via Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, the deal for Rodríguez covers up to 14 years and allows for Rodríguez to earn well over $400 million in total with $210 million guaranteed.

Rodríguez, 21, has been a breakout star all season for Seattle this is a favorite to win Rookie of the Year honors. In 108 games played this year, Rodríguez is batting .269 with 20 home runs, 64 RBI, 19 doubles, three triples and 23 stolen bases.

Rodríguez is just the ninth player in MLB history to post 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season as 21 years of age or younger, joining da Pinson (2x, 1959-60), Orlando Cepeda (1959), César Cedeño (1972), Alex Rodriguez (1997), Andruw Jones (1998), Justin Upton (2009), Mike Trout (2x, 2012-13) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (2019). He is also the fastest player to AL history to reach the 20/20 mark, reaching the benchmark in 107 games and surpassing the 112 games for Trout.

The new deal for Rodríguez would far surpass the contract signed by Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2019 (eight years, $100 million). It's far more similar to the blockbuster deal signed by San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. last year that is worth $340 million over 14 years.

The exact structure of Rodríguez's deal is still not confirmed, but it gets him superstar money now and will keep him under contract with Seattle for the majority, if not all, of his professional career.