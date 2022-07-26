NFL: Julio Jones signing 1-year deal with Buccaneers

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelisserro, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract.

Jones spent the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans where he started 10 games, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The former first-round draft pick out of Alabama spend the first 10 years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and was a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection and was named to seven Pro-Bowls.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 09: Julio Jones #2 of the Tennessee Titans gets set against the Houston Texans during an NFL game at NRG Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Now 33 years old, Jones joins a Bucs wide receiver room that includes the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage.

The Buccaneers reported for Training Camp today and begin team practices Wednesday morning.