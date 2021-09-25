Reports: Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL, could play as early as Week 4

article

Former Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been reinstated by the NFL and could play as soon as next week.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter said sources reported Gordon’s reinstatement, saying he could be eligible to play as early as Week 4.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in 2019 for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy and performance-enhancing drug policy. Gordon has been suspended eight times by either his team or the NFL, mostly for violating league policies on banned substances.

Most recently, Gordon was reinstated in 2020, set to play with the Seahawks their last two games of the season, before he was suspended indefinitely again in January.

As for whether he will play for Seattle again, even head coach Pete Carroll is not sure.

Carroll told ESPN he does not have enough information on the reinstatement to know if the Seahawks will bring the receiver back, but noted he believes Gordon deserves another chance to play in the NFL.

