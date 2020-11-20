Expand / Collapse search

Report: WSU Cougars' quarterback to miss game vs. Stanford

By News Staff
Published 
Washington State Cougars
Associated Press
article

PULLMAN, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 14: Jayden de Laura #4 of the Washington State Cougars carries the ball against Adrian Jackson #29 of the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Martin Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Pullman, Washington.

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play in Saturday’s game at Stanford, according to a published report Friday.

The Spokesman-Review said de Laura might also miss the Nov. 27 game against Washington if he is placed in a 14-day quarantine.

Sports information director Bill Stevens declined to comment on the report Friday.

Redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz are listed as backups to de Laura on the team’s depth chart. Neither has ever taken a snap in a game for the Cougars (1-1).

De Laura, a freshman from Honolulu, has played well in his first two games as the team’s starting quarterback, throwing for four touchdowns and one interception and rushing for another touchdown. He is the first true freshman to start a season opener in program history.