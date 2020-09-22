Report: Seahawks wide receiver Phillip Dorsett placed on IR with foot injury

article

Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett is being placed on injured reserve, sources told NFL Network.

Seattle was without Dorsett for Sunday's 35-30 win over the New England Patriots as he continues to be bothered by a foot issue.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero first reported the news Tuesday. It is a three-week minimum when players go on IR this season.

Just a day earlier we learned Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin and safety Marquise Blair both suffered ACL injuries and are expected to miss the rest of the 2020 NFL season, Coach Pete Carroll said.

