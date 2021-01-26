Report: Seahawks to hire Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator

article

The Seahawks are looking to add a new offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron of the Los Angelos Rams to the Seattle roster. Adam Shefter with ESPN on Tuesday reported per individual source that the Seahawks are "planning to hire" Waldron.

Waldron, 41, has been with the Rams for four seasons, three of those seasons as the teams' passing game coordinator. Waldon has coached within the NFL for seven years and for positions on offense, but not as a coordinator in the NFL yet.

Waldron would replace Brian Schottenheimer, who parted ways with the Seahawks earlier this month at the teams' OC.

The Seahawks have not released an official statement regarding obtaining Waldron as the new OC.