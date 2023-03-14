Report: Seahawks to bring back DL Jarran Reed on two-year deal

article

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back defensive lineman Jarran Reed on a two-year deal worth up to $10.8 million, according to the NFL Network.

Reed - a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 – played five years for the Seahawks before being released after the 2020 season. Reed spent the last two years playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, respectively.

Reed played in 72 games with 63 starts for Seattle from 2016-2020. He had 289 tackles with 27 sacks and six forced fumbles. Reed is one of just three defensive tackles in franchise history to post a double-digit sack season with 10.5 sacks in 2018. Only Cortez Kennedy and John Randle have also accomplished that feat in Seattle.

Reed was released by the Seahawks in March 2021 when he couldn't reach an agreement with the team on a restructured contract.

Reed appeared in all 17 games with 14 starts last year for the Packers. He recorded 52 tackles with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Reed will join fellow free agent addition Dre'Mont Jones along the Seahawks defensive line.

Seattle finished last season ranked 26th in total defense and 25th in points allowed. Seattle's rush defense was the primary source of frustration as the unit allowed an average of 150.2 yards per game on the ground, which ranked 30th in the league.

"We needed to be better up front," general manager John Schneider told reporters at the NFL Combine. "I think it was pretty evident. We were on the field a lot. We didn’t defend the run real well. We had some games in there, we did a really nice job and then we had several games that didn’t go so well. We know what the issues are and we’re ready to attack them and fix them."