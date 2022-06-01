Report: Seahawks sign first-round pick Charles Cross to rookie deal

article

The Seattle Seahawks have signed first-round pick Charles Cross to his four-year rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The deal is fully guaranteed contract worth $21.384 million with a $12.73 million signing bonus. As with all first-round picks, the deal includes a team option for a fifth-year.

Cross was the last remaining unsigned top 10 pick from this year's draft class. He also served as his own agent throughout the process.

"I just had to bet on myself," Cross said of the decision to be his own agent during his introductory press conference in April. "Bet on myself to save some money in the long run.

"I talked to former teammates that also doesn't have an agent – Jeffery Simmons, Tyre Phillips – just getting their input and insight on it really helped me make my decision. I feel like I have a great team around me. My business manager, Saint Omni, has been doing a great job helping me get everything set up, helped guide me through this process."

The Seahawks have three draft picks still unsigned: second-round picks Boye Mafe and Ken Walker III and fourth-round pick Coby Bryant.

Cross has been lining up with the first-team offense at left tackle in practices with the Seahawks since joining the team.

