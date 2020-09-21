Report: Seahawks LB Bruce Irvin may have torn ACL Sunday night

article

The Seattle Seahawks fear linebacker Bruce Irvin may have an injury that could cause him to miss the rest of the season, according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Seahawks are worried that Irvin may have torn his ACL.

Irvin is undergoing further tests. He was hurt on a play late in the 4th quarter Sunday night.

Irvin tweeted shortly after the game thanking 12s for their support.

Safety Marquise Blair also suffered a knee injury in the game. Head coach Pete Carroll said the team is waiting to hear how serious both players' injuries are.

On Sunday, Cam Newton was stopped at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game, and the Seahawks held on for a 35-30 win over the New England Patriots.

Russell Wilson matched his career-high with five touchdown passes.