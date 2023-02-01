Report: Mariners, Dylan Moore agree to three-year deal

article

The Seattle Mariners have reached an agreement with infielder Dylan Moore on a three-year contract extension.

The deal, reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, is worth $8.875 million and extends one year beyond his final two arbitration-eligible seasons. Incentives can take the total value of the deal over $9 million.

Moore, 30, has played the last four seasons for Seattle after signing with the team as a free agent ahead of the 2019 season.

Moore hit .224 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 24 RBI with a .753 OPS in 104 games played for the Mariners last season. Moore played seven different positions for Seattle in the field with pitcher and catcher being the exception.

Moore is recovering from core muscle surgery and won't be game ready until the latter stages of spring training.

"Nothing to create concern as it relates to Opening Day. We will get a better idea once we're down in Arizona, but in a pretty good place," Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said on Wednesday.

The contract will take Moore through the 2025 season.