Report: Adrian Peterson won't face felony charges for altercation with wife

Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson will not be charged with a felony for an altercation with his wife on a plane at Los Angeles International Airport, according to a report from TMZ.

Peterson was arrested on Sunday after a disturbance between him and his wife, Ashley. TMZ reported that the incident led their plane to need to return to the gate, where Peterson was taken into custody.

Peterson told Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston that the whole incident was a misunderstanding.

"I was literally mind blown that they took me to jail," Peterson said. "They were like ‘I’m sorry Mr. Peterson, but because she had a scratch on her finger, (in) the state of California we have to take you in.' I sit there and watch the plane pull back and take off and I'm just like ‘wow, I cannot believe this is happening right now. I’m going to jail and I literally didn't do anything. It's blow out of proportion. Me and the wife into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn't press any charges. The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that's why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger.

"We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines, domestic violence. You'd think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that."

The Los Angeles District Attorney told TMZ that they elected not to charge Peterson. The L.A. City Attorney could still pursue misdemeanor charges, however.

"On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument," Ashley Peterson wrote in an instagram post. "Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children."

Peterson signed with the Seahawks practice squad in early December. He appeared in just one game for the team before a back injury led to him being placed on injured reserve. He rushed for 16 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown in a win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Peterson is not under contract for the 2022 season but told the Associated Press last week that he would love to continue his career and do so in Seattle.

"Seattle would be lovely to go back there. It was a great experience for me," Peterson said. "There is a lot of talent within that organization. (Carroll) is relatable; a players coach. But he is about his business, too. When you have that balance, guys respect that."

Peterson is the fifth leading rusher in NFL history, compiling 14,918 rushing yards through his 15 seasons in the NFL. He also ranks fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns (120) and is tied with Jim Brown for 10th all-time in total touchdowns (126).

