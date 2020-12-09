Rashaad Penny, Quinton Dunbar return to practice for Seahawks

article

Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that RB Rashaad Penny and CB Quinton Dunbar are heading back to practice this week.

Penny returns to practice just over a year after tearing his ACL. He's been listed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since training camp.

"We're really excited to get him back on the field with us," Carroll said. "It's just been a long haul. It's very meaningful for him to get back out there. You really want to see him bang his breaks and really get down and hit it and give good tempo in practice. I've said it the whole time, the last thing we're going to do is rush the timing of this."

This is the first week Dunbar is eligible to return since he was placed on injured reserve in Week 11 due to a knee injury.

Seattle also signed quarterback Alex McGough to the practice squad.

McGough was a seventh-round pick for the Seahawks in the 2018 draft. He spent last season with Jacksonville during training camp and then Houston's practice squad where he remained until he was released in October of this year.

