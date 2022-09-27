Expand / Collapse search

Rangers look to stop slide in game against the Mariners

By Associated Press
Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: Charlie Culberson #11 of the Texas Rangers was ruled safe against Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners at home plate upon revue in the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by

SEATTLE - The Texas Rangers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. This will be the 17th time the two teams have met this season, with the Mariners holding a 12-4 advantage in the series.

Seattle is 83-69 overall and 39-32 in home games. The Mariners rank 10th in the majors with 184 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game. Texas is 33-42 in road games and 65-87 overall. The Rangers have a 13-32 record in games decided by one run.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rangers: Jesus Tinoco (0-0, 1.72 ERA, .96 WHIP, 13 strikeouts). 

Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-10, 3.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 201 strikeouts).

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez was named Baseball America's 2022 Major League Rookie of the Year, becoming the first M's player to ever win the award. 

TOP PERFORMERS

Mariners: Adam Frazier has 21 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 40 RBIs. Carlos Santana is 7-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Rangers: Corey Seager is third on the Rangers with 56 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs). Marcus Semien is 13-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Mariners: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES

Mariners: Cal Raleigh: day-to-day (thumb), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Dane Dunning: day-to-day (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)
Texas Rangers (65-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-69, second in the AL West)

Tuesday's game in Seattle begins at 6:40 p.m. PT.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.