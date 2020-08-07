Q13 FOX to broadcast live from 15 Seahawks Training Camp practices
SEATTLE - Seahawks fans won't be able to attend training camp this season because of COVID-19, but Q13 FOX will take 12s to practice in 15 Training Camp Live specials.
Q13 FOX, official TV partner of the Seattle Seahawks, will broadcast the live hour-long shows during 15 practices between Aug. 12 and Sept. 3.
Training Camp Live will be hosted by Q It Up Sports Director Aaron Levine and Seahawks analyst Dave Wyman. Q13's Michelle Ludtka and Ian Furness will report live from practice.
Here is the schedule for Seahawks Training Camp Live on Q13 FOX:
- Wednesday August 12, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
- Thursday August 13, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
- Friday August 14, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
- Sunday August 16, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
- Monday August 17, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
- Tuesday August 18, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
- Thursday August 20, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
- Friday August 21, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
- Monday August 24, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
- Tuesday August 25, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
- Friday August 28, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
- Saturday August 29, 1:00-2:00 p.m. *
- Tuesday September 1, 2:00-3:00 p.m.
- Wednesday September 2, 2:00-3:00 p.m.
- Thursday September 3, 2:00-3:00 p.m.
*Show will either follow MLB on FOX or move to JOEtv (cable 10/ch. 22) live at 1:00